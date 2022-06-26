Equestrian Insurance Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027: Madden Equine Insurance, AXA, Markel

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Equestrian Insurance Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Equestrian Insurance market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Kay Cassell Equine Insurance (United States, Allen Financial Insurance Group (United States), Madden Equine Insurance (United States), Wright Group Brokers Ltd (United States), KBIS British Equestrian Insurance , Philip Baker Insurance Services (United States), Equestrian Group (United Kingdom), AXA XL (France), Markel Corporation (United States), American Equine Insurance Group (United States), MS Amlin (United Kingdom), Henry Equestrian Plan MGA (Canada)



Definition:

Equestrian insurance is the insurance policy for the horse industry providing various plans and coverage for the horse industry. It protects against the uncertain expenses which might affect the horses, farms and equestrian professionals, and others associated with it. The equestrian insurance is used by horse farms, horse industry associations, rodeos, equestrian professionals, clubs, and shows associated horse industry.



Market Trends:

- The popularity of Major Medical Insurance Coverage in Equestrian Insurance



Market Drivers:

- Growing Horse Owners Around the World

- Need for Insuring the Horse's Health and Expenses Associated with them



Market Opportunities:

- Surging Demand for the Equestrian Insurance Among the Horse Associations and Farms



The Global Equestrian Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Major Medical Insurance, Surgery Insurance, Full Mortality Insurance, Limited Mortality Insurance, Loss of Use Insurance, Personal Liability Insurance), Application (Personal, Commercial), Distribution (Online, Offline), End User (Equestrian Association, Racecourses, Racehorse Trainers, Stud Farms, Riding Schools, Others)



Global Equestrian Insurance market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Equestrian Insurance market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Equestrian Insurance market.

- -To showcase the development of the Equestrian Insurance market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Equestrian Insurance market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Equestrian Insurance market.

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Equestrian Insurance market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



