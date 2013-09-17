Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) shares over potential securities laws violations by Equifax and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) concerning whether a series of statements Equifax regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $1.95 billion in 2011 to over $2.16 billion in 2012 and that its respective Net Income increased from $232.90 million to $272.10 million.



Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) grew from $28.79 per share in August 2011 to as high as $65.61 per share on August 8, 2013.



On August 27, 2013, NYSE:EFX shares closed at $60.64 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com