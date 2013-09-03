Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Long-Term Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term stockholders of shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) was announced concerning whether certain Equifax officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who are current long-term stockholder of shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Equifax officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders by, among other things, failing to implement adequate internal controls.



Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $1.95 billion in 2011 to over $2.16 billion in 2012 and that its respective Net Income increased from $232.90 million to $272.10 million.



Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) grew from $28.79 per share in August 2011 to as high as $65.61 per share on August 8, 2013.



On August 27, 2013, NYSE:EFX shares closed at $60.64 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com