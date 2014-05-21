Equine Healthcare Market (Diagnostic Products, Therapeutic Products and Supplement Products) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- The global equestrian market is a multi-billion dollar industry that comprises horse racing and betting, leisure and competitive riding and has spawned and supports multifarious secondary markets; the equine healthcare market ranks as the one of the key secondary markets. This report exclusively studies the market for equine healthcare from varied aspects such as, in terms of equine diagnostic products, equine therapeutic products and equine supplement products; and is thus classified into three prime segments namelyequine diagnostic products market, equine therapeutic products market and equine supplement products market. The market size and forecast for the period 2013–2019, in terms of USD million, considering 2012 as the base year has been provided for each segment and sub-segments in the report. The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for each segment and sub-segments has been provided for the forecast period from 2013–2019.



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Geographically, the equine healthcare market has been classified into four regions -North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The market size and forecast for each region along with their market growth rate has been highlighted. The market overview section of the report comprises of a qualitative analysis of the market in terms of drivers, restraintsand opportunities, along with market attractiveness analysis.



The report concludes with the competitive landscape and company profiles of few market players in this industry, as of 2012. The market players profiled in this report include Elanco Animal Health, Merck Animal Health, Zoetis (Pfizer Animal Health), Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica, Bayer Animal Health, Equine Health U.K., Equine Orthotics and Prosthetics, Affymetrix, Equine Diagnostics, Signostics and Purina.



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The global equine healthcaremarket is segmented as follows:



Equine Diagnostic Products Market, by Type



Equine Pregnancy and Gestation Diagnostic Products Market

Equine UltraSound Devices Market

Equine Urine Test Kits Market

Equine Genotyping Analysis Products Market

Breed Quality Analyzers/Genotype Analyzers Kits Market

Genetic Disease Identification Products/Semen Quality Analyzers Market

Equine Therapeutic Products Market, by Type

Equine Vaccines Market

Equine Antibacterials Market

Equine Antivirals Market

Equine Antiprotozoals Market

Equine Dopamine Agonists Market

Equine Anti-inflammatory Drugs Market

Equine Laxatives Market

Equine Supplement Products Market, by Type

Equine Performance Supplements Market

Equine Proteins and Amino Acids Supplements Market

Equine Vitamin Supplements Market

Equine Electrolyte Supplements Market

Other Equine Performance Supplements Market

Equine Protection Products Market

Equine Protection Products Market

Equine Prosthetics Market

Equine Healthcare Market, by Geography



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)



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