Equip-Soft Is "Revenue Enhancer" for Leading West Coast Equipment Distributor

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2012 -- Equip-Soft software and services have been implemented at the six Southern California and Hawaii locations of Yale/Chase Equipment & Services, resulting in benefits across its rentals, parts, service and sales operations. Based in City of Industry, CA, the leading distributor carries equipment including Yale, JCB, Princeton, Drexel, Bendi, Taylor-Dunn, Star, Capacity, Trackmobile and other lines. The company has divisions for materials handling, industrial carts, construction, energy, terminal tractors, railcars, and electrical repairs and services.



“We’ve seen return on investment from the Equip-Soft system within the first two years,” says Roger Ketelsleger, President/CEO and owner, who founded the company, then known as Yale/Chase Materials Handling, Inc., in 1994. Benefits realized with the Equip-Soft system, which is powered by the Microsoft Dynamics platform (the world’s fastest growing ERP), include:



- Rentals functionality: A sortable availability tree means “no lost revenue while trying to locate equipment,” says Ketelsleger, and the easy transfer of used equipment in and out of rentals has “become a revenue enhancer for us.”



- Preventative Maintenance scheduled on unit utilization “has saved us a lot of money we used to spend over-servicing our equipment.”



- Real time visibility into KPIs: Customized reporting within Equip-Soft has given Ketelsleger “the business metrics to run my business – metrics I didn’t have before.”



- Robust service dispatching program: User friendly and provides the data needed to set standards “such as getting productivity reports from our technicians.” The company employs 100 field service technicians.



- Dynamic parts stocking of consignment and service vans; the Equip-Soft system automatically sets up parts based on criteria entered, resulting in less labor and more accuracy.



“Yale/Chase is the kind of company we love to partner with, aggressive in growth and strong believers in the power of technology,” says Grant Skinner, VP, Equip-Soft, an Industry Built company. “We’ve watched Roger Ketelsleger and his team expand rapidly in the two years since they selected Equip-Soft, and we’re thrilled to see them get the cost savings and revenue enhancements out of the system.”



Yale/Chase Equipment and Services is now working on further implementation of Equip-Soft functionality, including the integration of their customer relationship management (CRM) system, field service mobility applications to enable remote work orders and in-car performance monitoring, and fleet management and fleet maintenance functionality – all of which is integrated in Equip-Soft.



About Yale/Chase Equipment & Services

Yale/Chase Equipment and Services, Inc. sells, rents and services various lines of equipment including Yale, JCB, Princeton, Drexel, Bendi, Taylor-Dunn, Star, Capacity, Trackmobile and various other equipment across southern California and Hawaii. The company has divisions for Materials Handling, Industrial Carts, Construction, Energy, Terminal Tractor, Railcar, and Electrical Repairs and Services. In addition to its headquarters in City of Industry, CA, Yale/Chase has other California branches in Escondido, Fontana, Huntington Beach and Valencia, as well as a second company in Honolulu, Hawaii. They employ 220 staff – including 100 field technicians – and reported 2011 sales of USD $ 70 million. For more information, visit http://www.yalechase.com or @YaleChase on Twitter.



About Equip-Soft

Equip-Soft delivers software and services for the equipment distribution industry to help improve efficiencies in rentals, service, sales, parts, and fleet management aspects of your business to improve relationships with your customers and vendors. Industrial equipment distributors working with Equip-Soft reduce implementation timeframes and implementation risks often associated with ERP. Equip-Soft software and services are powered by the fastest growing ERP platform in the world, Microsoft Dynamics, and features industry-specific functionality. For more information, visit http://equip-soft.com or @equip_soft on Twitter.