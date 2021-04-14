Equipment Breakdown Insurance Market to Witness Massive Growth by AXA, Aviva, Zurich

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2021 -- Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Equipment Breakdown Insurance Market with latest edition released by AMA.

Key Players in This Report Include,

AXA (France),AIG (United States),Aviva (United Kingdom),Zurich (Switzerland),Liberty Mutual (United States),Erie Insurance (United States),Japan Post Insurance Company, Ltd. (Japan),Ping an Insurance (Group) Company of China Ltd. (China),Anthem, Inc. (United States),Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (Italy),Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (United States),Allstate (United States),Safeco Insurance (United States),Allied Insurance (United States)



Brief Summary of Equipment Breakdown Insurance:

Equipment breakdown insurance is the form of commercial insurance. This insurance provides funds to repair or replace the damaged equipment that has suffered a mechanical or electrical failure. It includes losses such as short circuits, loss of air pressure, or power surge which commercial property insurance excludes. It protects equipment such as computers, telephone, mechanical system, manufacturing equipment, refrigeration devices, elevators and escalators, security systems, and others. This type of coverage does not require that the equipment breakdown resulted from a covered event.



Market Trends:

- Increasing Adoption of Equipment Breakdown Insurance



Market Drivers:

- Emerging Market Investment Products is Fuelling the Growth



Market Opportunities:

- Growing Industrialization is Boosting the Market Growth



The Global Equipment Breakdown Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Business, Manufacturing), Loss type (Partial loss, Total loss), Equipment type (Computers, Telephone, Mechanical system, Manufacturing equipment, Refrigeration devices, Elevators and escalators, Others), Coverage (Cost to repair, Lost income, Spoiled inventory, Others)



Regions Covered in the Equipment Breakdown Insurance Market:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



