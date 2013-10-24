Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Equipment Finance Market in US 2012-2016 market report to its offering



Analysts forecast the Equipment Finance market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 5.62 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the improvement in credit market conditions. The Equipment Finance market in the US has also been witnessing the increase in capital expenditures by investment and leasing companies. However, the sluggish growth of the economy could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Equipment Finance Market in the US 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on the US; it also covers the Equipment Finance market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are GE Capital, Banc of America Leasing & Capital, LLC., International Lease Finance Corp., and CIT Group Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Wells Fargo Equipment Finance, US Bank Equipment Finance, Key Equipment Finance, Chase Equipment Finance, Fifth Third Equipment Finance, and PNC Equipment Finance.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144926/equipment-finance-market-in-us-2012-2016.html



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Roger Campbell

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