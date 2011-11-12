EquipmentHunters.com Launches Unique Way to Buy and Sell Equipment

Twin Fallls, ID -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2011 -- EquipmentHunters.com announced in June 2011, the launch of their website. This unique website is dedicated to connecting buyers and sellers, equipment dealers, both national and international, to agricultural and construction equipment, recreational vehicles, commercial trucks, and all trailer types utilizing the most recent advances in Internet technology.



Guided by a simplistic approach, the website has been built on the philosophy that less is more. Individuals conducting searches or dealers posting a large amount of inventory will see the advantage to this intuitive style. The website has been designed with a simple, logical, and visually appealing layout that makes sense to the user and eliminates unnecessary clutter.



Buyers are the most valuable customers of the website. The entire site has been designed to make it fun and easy to buy equipment. EquipmentHunters.com has made the commitment that buyers will never pay fees or premiums—EVER. Simply put, the site aims to provide buyers with the satisfying experience of large, quality photos, instant contact to sellers, detailed descriptions, lots of inventory, and a fair deal.



Sellers too will appreciate the uncomplicated process of posting an item for sale. Each listing is allowed an unlimited number of photos. The “My Dashboard” feature gives sellers the ability to effectively manage their offers, bids, watchlist, sold items, and auction items.



Buyers and sellers alike will enjoy easily searchable farm equipment through classified listings, scheduled Absolute auctions with no reserve price, scheduled Reserve auctions, ongoing 14-day FastTrac auctions, and a Certified Dealers-only wholesale network. The company aims to offer all forms of inventory management solutions to all kinds of buyers.



EquipmentHunters.com is excited about the future. There have been steady increases in website traffic, individual user sign ups, Certified Dealers sign ups, and total posted inventory since the initial launch. Easy navigation, integrated communication, advanced search functions, multiple auction types, are all reasons why EquipmentHunters.com is poised to fast become an online industry sales leader.