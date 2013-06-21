EquipmentRental.com Launches New Online Equipment Rental Quote Request Service

Laguna Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- Whether they’re interested in renting a tent for an event or an excavator for a construction site, people will find whatever they need at EquipmentRental.com. RentalSite, LLC, the company that pioneered the online rental reservation market, launched the new online equipment rental quote request service to quickly provide interested rental customers with multiple, valid rental quotes for desired rental items from leading rental companies in the U.S. and Canada.



The new site eliminates the legwork and research involved in getting rental equipment quotes and is designed to help people quickly find several sources to meet their rental needs. Customers simply complete an online rental quote form indicating their contact information, rental location, rental duration, and any special needs. The rental leads are matched with the network of reputable rental businesses across North America who respond directly to the customer with a free rental quote. EquipmentRental.com is free to use and does not require registration to access the primary features of the site.



EquipmentRental.com serves many types of customers including contractors, businesses, municipalities and consumers. The service covers construction rentals, generator rentals and heavy equipment rentals including backhoes, loaders, generators, aerial lifts, forklifts, pumps and tanks, as well as event and party rentals like tents, canopies and portable restrooms. The site also caters to the commercial market offering temporary space rental like portable classrooms, buildings and storage. Customers who visit the site will find a comprehensive list of available rentals.



Based on RentalSite’s solid foundation in the online equipment rental market and relationships with leading rental businesses, EquipmentRental.com is launching with more than 100 trusted providers already in their network. RentalSite has matched more than one million requests with rental companies across the US and North America.



About RentalSite LLC and EquipmentRental.com

Founded in 1999, RentalSite LLC is the premier directory of rental providers, intended to serve customers and deliver leads to equipment rental companies. With its network of rental specific websites including http://www.rentalsite.com, http://www.specialeventsite.com, http://www.generatorrentals.com, http://www.restroomrentals.com, http://www.pumprentals.com, http://www.forkliftrentals.com, and others, it is an easy-to-use and comprehensive tool for people to find and rent the items they want quickly online. EquipmentRental.com, an equipment rental quote service, is the newest addition to the RentalSite family that matches people with companies for construction, commercial, event and maintenance rentals. For more information, visit: http://www.equipmentrental.com or read more about joining the network at http://www.rentalsite.net



