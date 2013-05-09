Equitable Public Adjusters Aids NJ Lightning Damage Victims

Freehold, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- Lightning is a natural phenomenon capable of producing serious damages to any home, but, with the help of the Equitable Public Adjusters, NJ building owners no longer have to worry about covering them, as they are sure to receive rightful compensations.



Lightning damage often goes to the point when a whole property is turned into ashes or its electrical home grid is completely destroyed. Generally, insurance companies cover this type of damage, but, as usual, they tend to undervalue the losses and offer minimum compensations that are, in no way, enough to cover the costs of the repairs.



Fortunately, the homeowners in the New Jersey area can rely on the assistance of one of the best public adjusters NJ companies, represented by professional with a wide experience in handling such insurance claims, backed by more than half a century of activity in the field.



Their expertise is valued by all their ex-clients who confess to having received fair amounts of money for their insurance claims, no matter the type of damage. Their experts use all their knowledge and experience to present the owners’ claims and negotiate the best solution to their problems.



By contracting the services of the Equitable Public Adjusters, NJ owners of houses or commercial buildings hit by lightning can be sure to have found the right specialists for their claims. The company’s experts will recommend equitable compensations, equal to the damage caused by lightning or by other natural disasters.



Everything will start with a complete evaluation of the losses and with a thorough study of the insurance policy. This evaluation is absolutely necessary for the next phase, which implies a negotiation with the adjusters of the insurance company.



Following the evaluation, the Equitable Public Adjusters NJ expert will prepare all the documentation that will back up the owner’s claim to the insurance company. The involvement of the owner in the process is minimal; the company understands the need to spare the client’s time and emotional participation.



The negotiation phase is the one in which the public adjusters really prove their mastery. Some of them are somehow feared by the insurance adjusters precisely for their determination and negotiation skills.



Under no circumstances will these professionals accept the unfair solutions that the insurance companies usually try to impose. Their prestige, built in many years of activity, is something they have to defend at all cost.



Based on their excellent evaluation and negotiation skills, these public adjusters always obtain fair deals for their clients. They work based on the famous “no win, no fee” arrangement, which presumes that the client is not bound to pay anything to the public adjuster as long as the insurance claim is rejected or a minimum amount of money is not obtained.



About Equitable Public Adjusters

This is a long tradition company, dealing with insurance claims for more than fifty years. Thanks to remarkable competency and wide experience of its public adjusters NJ owners whose properties were affected by natural disasters always got fair compensations.



Contact information:

Equitable Public Adjusters

83 Pagoda Ln

Freehold, NJ

07728 USA

Toll-free: 877-869-8989

http://www.equitablepublicadjusters.com/