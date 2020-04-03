Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2020 -- Advance Market Analytics released a new market study on Global Equity finance Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. At present, the market is developing its presence. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. The research study provides estimates for Global Equity finance Forecast till 2025*. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Apollo Global Management LLC (United States), Blackstone Group LP (United States), Carlyle Group (United States), KKR & Company LP (United States), Ares Management LP (United States), Oaktree Capital Management LP (United States), Fortress Investment Group LLC (United States), Bain Capital LLC (United States), TPG Capital LP (United States) and Ardian (France).



Equity finance involves the sale of shares to public institutional investors or the financial institutions to raise capital. The capital is used for short term or long term goal or to invest in their growth. Equity finance is classified into various types such as Venture capitalists, Angel investors, crowd funding, and initial public offering. The companies can obtain equity finance easily which have high growth potential. Moreover, this process is governed by the rules which are imposed by local or national securities. On the other hand, equity financing is an opportunity for investors to acquire the ownership.



Free Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/124332-global-equity-finance-market



Market Drivers

- Advantages Such as Savings on Interest Expense as Compared to Debt Financing

- Favourable to Startups or Early Stage Enterprises

Opportunities

- Increasing Startups across the World which are in Need of Funding

Challenges

- Risk Associated With the Investments in the Company

- Time Consuming Process of Obtaining Equity Financing



Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report:



1) What all companies are currently profiled in the report?

Following are list of players that are currently profiled in the the report Apollo Global Management LLC (United States), Blackstone Group LP (United States), Carlyle Group (United States), KKR & Company LP (United States), Ares Management LP (United States), Oaktree Capital Management LP (United States), Fortress Investment Group LLC (United States), Bain Capital LLC (United States), TPG Capital LP (United States) and Ardian (France) "



** List of companies mentioned may vary in the final report subject to Name Change / Merger etc.



2) Can we add or profiled new company as per our need?

Yes, we can add or profile new company as per client need in the report. Final confirmation to be provided by research team depending upon the difficulty of survey.

** Data availability will be confirmed by research in case of privately held company. Upto 3 players can be added at no added cost.



3) Can we get more level of segmentation to meet our market intelligence objective?

Yes it can be provided, however ETA would vary and final confirmation would be given only after checking data in data repository.



4) Can inclusion of additional Segmentation / Market breakdown is possible?

Yes, inclusion of additional segmentation / Market breakdown is possible subject to data availability and difficulty of survey. However a detailed requirement needs to be shared with our research before giving final confirmation to client.



** Depending upon the requirement the deliverable time and quote will vary.



Enquire for customization in Report @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/124332-global-equity-finance-market



To comprehend Global Equity finance market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Global Equity finance market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.



- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.



Get Reasonable Discount on This Premium Report @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/request-discount/124332-global-equity-finance-market



Major Highlights of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Executive Summary ---------- Free of Cost

Chapter Three: Market Dynamics ------ USD400

Market Drivers, Market Challenges, Market Trends, Restraints & Opportunities

Chapter Four: Market Factor Analysis ------ USD400

Supply/Value Chain, Porters Five Forces, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent & Trademark Analysis, Bargain Power

Chapter Five:Global Equity finance, by Market Segmentationand Geography (value, volume**) (2013-2018) ------ USD1400



Global Equity finance

Type (Angel Investors, Venture Capitalists, Crowd funding, Initial Public Offering), Application (Startups, Public Companies, Private Companies), Organization Size (SMEs, Large enterprises)



Global Equity finance Region

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Chapter Six:Global Equity finance - Manufacturers/Players Analysis ------ USD1200

Competitive Landscape, Comparative Market Share Analysis (2017-2018), Peer Group Analysis (2018), BCG Matrix, Company Profile, Product/Service Offering Matrix

Chapter Seven:Global Equity finance, by Market Segmentationand Region (value, volume**) (2019-2024) ------ USD1400

------ Sections same as Chapter Five------

Chapter Eight:Company profiles / Competitive Landscape [12 Players]------ USD1250

Chapter Nine: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

** If applicable



Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis, Business opportunities, Market Size Estimation Available in Full Report.

AMA also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research according to clientele objectives. Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report like North America, Europe or Asia.