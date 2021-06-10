Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2021 -- AMA Research have added latest edition of survey study on Global Equity finance Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. At present, the market is developing its presence. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. The research study provides estimates for Global Equity finance Forecast till 2025*.



Apollo Global Management LLC (United States), Blackstone Group LP (United States), Carlyle Group (United States), KKR & Company LP (United States), Ares Management LP (United States), Oaktree Capital Management LP (United States), Fortress Investment Group LLC (United States), Bain Capital LLC (United States), TPG Capital LP (United States), Ardian (France)



Equity finance Overview

Equity finance involves the sale of shares to public institutional investors or the financial institutions to raise capital. The capital is used for short term or long term goal or to invest in their growth. Equity finance is classified into various types such as Venture capitalists, Angel investors, crowd funding, and initial public offering. The companies can obtain equity finance easily which have high growth potential. Moreover, this process is governed by the rules which are imposed by local or national securities. On the other hand, equity financing is an opportunity for investors to acquire the ownership.



Market Growth Drivers

? Advantages Such as Savings on Interest Expense as Compared to Debt Financing

? Favourable to Startups or Early Stage Enterprises

Restraints

? Investment Banking & Brokerage

Challenges

? Risk Associated With the Investments in the Company

? Time Consuming Process of Obtaining Equity Financing



the worldwide Equity finance market is analyzed across major global regions.



- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.



Major Highlights of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Executive Summary ---------- Free of Cost

Chapter Three: Market Dynamics ------ USD1000

Market Drivers, Market Challenges, Market Trends, Restraints & Opportunities, Post COVID Scenario & Impact Analysis

Chapter Four: Market Factor Analysis ------ USD400

Supply/Value Chain, Porters Five Forces, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent & Trademark Analysis, Bargain Power

Chapter Five: Global Equity finance, by Market Segmentation and Geography (value, volume**) (2014-2019) ------ USD1400

Global Equity finance Segmentation:

by Type (Angel Investors, Venture Capitalists, Crowd funding, Initial Public Offering), Application (Startups, Public Companies, Private Companies), Organization Size (SMEs, Large enterprises)

Global Equity finance Region:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Chapter Six: Global Equity finance - Manufacturers/Players Analysis ------ USD1200

Competitive Landscape, Comparative Market Share Analysis (2018-2019), Peer Group Analysis (2019), BCG Matrix, Company Profile, Product/Service Offering Matrix

Chapter Seven: Global Equity finance, by Market Segmentation and Region (value, volume**) (2020-2025) ------ USD1400

------ Sections same as Chapter Five ------

Chapter Eight: Company profiles / Competitive Landscape [12 Players] ------ USD1250

Chapter Nine: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

** If applicable



Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis, Business opportunities, Market Size Estimation Available in Full Report.

AMA also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research according to clientele objectives.

