Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE: ELS) Shareholder Alert: Investigation over Potential Securities Laws Violations

The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain statements by Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE: ELS regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



On January 22, 2024, Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that a prior error in the Company's previously filed financial statements determined to be immaterial was in fact, material. The error, which related to the classification of class outflows from the purchase of manufactured homes, led Equity to advise investors that its annual report for 2022 and first quarter report for 2023 should no longer be relied upon.



