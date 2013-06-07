Equity School Travel Highlights Upcoming Events in Madrid

Brighton, East Sussex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- Madrid is a very popular destination for school trips, and it is one of the destinations that Equity School Travel specialises in. The company has now released details of a number of exciting events that will be taking place in Madrid over May and June this year for anyone who will be heading to the Spanish capital.



Madrid is a popular destination for school trips for a number of reasons. It is not far away from the UK so is affordable and easy to reach, it has an exciting and unique culture, and it is one of the most exciting cities in Europe. However, the following upcoming events can help to make trips here even more interesting for those who are visiting.



One of the events that will be held during May and June is Madrid EnCanto, which will take place at Teatro Albéniz. This is a song festival that features artists from not only Spain but also Latin America. It will provide a real cultural experience to anyone heading to the city on a school trip so could well be one of the events to check out.



Another important event is the Feria del Libro, which is the main book fair to be held in Madrid. This will be held at Parque del Retiro from May 31st to June 16th. This is a huge international event, and this year as always it will feature hundreds of publishers from Spain, Europe and around the world, along with famous writers who regularly turn up to sign copies of their latest books, and it could well prove to be interesting for anyone heading to Madrid on school trips.



Both of these events and more will be held in Madrid during May and June, so anyone heading to the capital can take part in the events to get even more out of their time in the city.



