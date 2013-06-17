ERA American Realty of Northwest Florida Announces "Independence Day Celebration Week" June 29 - July 4 with Family Events and Festivities Scheduled Throughout the Duration of This 8 Day Span

Shalimar, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- ERA American Realty has always celebrated the July 4th holiday in a big way. This year, the offices will begin festivities June 29 and continue with events through the 4th of July.



On the 29th of June, ERA American Realty will be launching their 1st Annual “All-American Days” Independence Day celebration at both the Niceville and Crestview branches, June 29 10AM – 1PM. The Niceville office is located in the heart of the city at 1069 E John Sims Parkway. The Crestview location is situated near historical downtown Crestview at 938 S Ferdon Blvd.



In Niceville, join the ERA American team there as they celebrate what makes Niceville – and America – a “nice” place to live. What’s more American than Apple pie? Mayor Helen Wise joins the ERA panel of judges in a Pie Tasting. There will also be a Pet Parade and a Niceville Fire Department Fire Engine/Rescue Boat display. Kids will enjoy face painting and a bouncy house. There will be giveaways, hot dogs, snow cones and popcorn. And, as tradition holds, the ERA team will have flags to give out.



In Crestview, you can join the ERA Team for hot dogs, games, and face painting. There will also be the All-American “picnic event” – a dunking booth.



Then, on July 4th, the ERA American family will be spread across the Fort Walton Beach and Navarre areas.



Each year Fort Walton Beach celebrates the 4th Soundside at the Landing in historic downtown Fort Walton. The event starts at 4 PM and runs until 10 PM. It offers entertainment, food, and vendor booths. For children, there is a bicycle parade, games and activities. The evening concludes with fireworks around 9:15 PM. ERA American Realty will be there handing out American flags.



Likewise, each summer, the Navarre Beach Area Chamber of Commerce presents a free summer concert series, Summer in the Park. Enjoy the 4th showcasing great music on stage with the Navarre Sound and sunset as a backdrop. The concert will take place at Navarre Park at the foot of Navarre Bridge on U.S. 98. Bring your beach blankets and lawn chairs and join ERA American Realty as the sponsor of this year’s July 4th concert. Following the music, there will be a fireworks display. The ERA team will also be at this event, carrying armfuls of flags and passing them out. Be sure to ask for your free flag.



If you cannot attend any of the ERA American Independence Day celebrations or events in person, you are still welcome to stop by any ERA American office from now until July 4th to pick up your souvenir flag.



ERA American Realty has been in business in the Florida Panhandle / Emerald Coast area since 1981 and consistently strives to demonstrate support of not only the local community, but also the country at large. The “souvenir flag” tradition at ERA American is long-standing and is just one way the firm likes to exhibit the patriotic theme inherent in the ERA “American” moniker.