ERA American Realty of Northwest Florida Launches santarosabeachflorida.net, a New Tourism Website for Santa Rosa Beach, Florida

Shalimar, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- ERA American Realty of Northwest Florida, a Florida Panhandle based real estate agency with locations in Fort Walton Beach, Destin, Niceville, Crestview, and Navarre, has announced that they have started a new tourism website for Santa Rosa Beach, Florida as well as the surrounding area. The new website, santarosabeachflorida.net is set to be the new go-to source of information for tourists visiting Santa Rosa Beach and the surrounding area. The website is well thought out and will most certainly serve as a valuable source of information when searching for local attractions, restaurants, shopping, lodging, events, and things to do in general. If you’re interested, you can even check out the current ocean conditions on one of the nine beach cams dotted across the local beaches.



Whether you’re looking to go for a morning kayak ride on the Gulf of Mexico or find a nice spa to get some badly need pampering, santarosabeachflorida.net is almost certainly the place to get started. For too long now, visitors to our beautiful area have had a tough time finding a comprehensive place to plan their visit. ERA American Realty of Northwest Florida’s new website goes to great lengths to remedy that problem.



About ERA American Realty of Northwest Florida



ERA American Realty of Northwest Florida has been proudly serving the real estate needs of the Florida panhandle since 1981. With locations in Fort Walton Beach, Destin, Niceville, Crestview, and Navarre, they cover a huge portion of the panhandle. The company is responsible for real estate listings in five counties across northwest Florida including Okaloosa, Walton, Santa Rosa, Escambia, and Bay. ERA American Realty of Northwest Florida is proud to support our servicemen and women, and as such is Northwest Florida’s ERA Military Relocation Specialist.



Contact

To learn more about the new Santa Rosa Beach tourism website or ERA American Realty of Northwest Florida, please contact:



ERA American Realty of Northwest Florida

1270 N. Eglin Pkwy, Suite A-15

Shalimar, FL 32579

(850) 651-2454