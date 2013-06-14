ERA American Realty of Northwest Florida to Launch Inaugural "All-American Days" Independence Day Celebrations at Niceville and Crestview Branches Simultaneously June 29, 10AM - 1PM

Shalimar, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- ERA American Realty has always celebrated the July 4th holiday in a big way. The offices routinely begin festivities June 29 and continue with events through the 4th of July. This year, on June 29, ERA American Realty will be also be launching their 1st Annual “All-American Days” Independence Day celebration at both the Niceville and Crestview branches, June 29 10AM – 1PM. The Niceville office is located in the heart of the city at 1069 E John Sims Parkway. The Crestview location is situated near historical downtown Crestview at 938 S Ferdon Blvd.



In Niceville, join the ERA American team there as they celebrate what makes Niceville – and America – a “nice” place to live. What’s more American than Apple pie? Mayor Helen Wise joins the ERA panel of judges in a Pie Tasting. There will also be a Pet Parade and a Niceville Fire Department Fire Engine/Rescue Boat display. Kids will enjoy face painting and a bouncy house. There will be giveaways, hot dogs, snow cones and popcorn. And, as tradition holds, the ERA team will have flags to give out.



In Crestview, you can join the ERA Team for hot dogs, games, and face painting. There will also be the All-American “picnic event” – a dunking booth.



Even if you can’t attend either Saturday event, you may stop by any ERA American office from now until July 4th to pick up your souvenir flag.



About ERA American Realty

ERA American Realty has been in business in the Florida Panhandle / Emerald Coast area since 1981 and consistently strives to demonstrate support of not only the local community, but also the country at large. The “souvenir flag” tradition at ERA American is long-standing and is just one way the firm likes to exhibit the patriotic theme inherent in the ERA “American” moniker.