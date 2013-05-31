ERA Legacy Realty of Pensacola, Florida Creates a More User-Friendly Website Specifically Designed for Listing Pensacola Beach Condominiums

Pensacola, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2013 -- ERA Legacy Realty, a Pensacola, Florida based real estate firm, is pleased to announce the creation of a new website specifically designed to highlight their numerous condominium listings on Pensacola Beach and in surrounding areas. While their ERA Legacy website, era-legacy.com is a great website, over the years, many clients have shown an interest in the creation of a website that is easy to navigate and focused solely on condominium listings. The result of those suggestions along with a general desire to simplify the search process for their clients is the new website http://pensacolabeachcondos.org.



The new website is playful and sports a beach theme that will most certainly put you in the mood to look at beach condos. The site was designed with simplicity in mind, and the user experience is great. In fact, some of the users of the site have compared its overall functionality to that of craigslist. ERA Legacy is quite happy with that critique, and would like to highlight the similarities between the two. Like Craigslist, pensacolabeachcondos.org is setup to have the listings stacked on top of one another for quick and easy viewing. You also have the ability to easily sort by price or condo name. In addition, you can sort by whether the condo is gulf front or bay front. Thought the concept seems simple, this Craigslist style sorting makes the process of easily locating a condo that fits your specific desires a lot easier.



About ERA Legacy Real Estate

ERA Legacy Realty of Pensacola Florida offers expert real estate services in the western part of the Florida Panhandle as well as some parts of Alabama. Their primary focus is on real estate in Pensacola including Perdido Key, Gulf Breeze, Milton, Navarre, Pace and Cantonment. Areas that they serve in Alabama include Orange Beach, Lillian and Gulf Shores. They have offices in both Pensacola and Gulf Breeze.



Contact

To learn more about the new Pensacola Beach Condos website or ERA Legacy Realty, please contact:



ERA Legacy Realty (Pensacola Office)

101 East Garden Street

Pensacola, FL. 32502

Phone: (850) 438-6000