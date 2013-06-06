ERA Panama City Sells More Than the Beach

Panama City, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- The team of agents and brokers at ERA Neubauer Real Estate provides clients and customers with a wide array of real estate services. Because our agents know that life in Panama City is about more than the beach, we can help you find the home and the community that meets both your immediate and future real estate needs. Whether you are looking for your first home, a vacation home, or are PCSing to or from Panama City, the team at ERA Panama City will put their experience and expertise to work for you.



“We know that every client is looking for something different. Panama City is not a one size fits all real estate market. From our luxury clients to our military personnel, my agents and brokers design and implement customized real estate plans for everyone we help. Whether you are looking for a starter home or a vacation home, a condo on the beach, or a spacious home on the golf course, we’ll work with you every step of the way,”says Tom Neubauer



With more than 20 agents and brokers on staff, the ERA Neubauer Panama City team understand the community like no other. “Panama City has more to offer than the beautiful beaches, there’s great golfing, shopping, and dining too," concludes Tom Neubauer



Locals and visitors alike can take advantage of the world class shopping at Pier Park. With 124 stores, you will be sure to find the perfect accents for your new home, or the outfit you just can’t live without. The mix of locally owned stores as well as national retailers ensures there’s a shopping spree designed to fit every budget.



While Panama City is known for its beaches, the golfers in your life won’t be disappointed. Golf Digest recently named Panama City one of Florida’s three greatest golf towns. From the natural beauty of the Hombre to the impeccable design of Nicklaus’ Bay Point Course, Panama City has a (dog) leg up on the competition.



People come to Panama City for the beaches, but stay because of the community. Panama City is one of Florida’s fastest growing areas and the potential is unlimited, so the time is right for real estate. With the help of the ERA agents, you’ll soon be calling this family and military friendly community home.



Contact

ERA Neubauer Panama City Real Estate

740 S Tyndall Parkway

Panama City, FL 32404

850-785-1551

http://panamacityera.com