Eradicating False Widow Spiders Is Easy with Empire Pest Control

Essex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- There have been a lot of reports in London that false widow spiders (scientific name: Steatoda nobilis) are increasing. False widow spiders are being alluded to as the most venomous spider in London, and it’s spreading. Experts say that being bitten by false widow spiders are rare compared to being bitten by dogs or stung by wasps. However, London has already recorded a lot of calls this year alone due to cases of being bitten by false widow spiders. In order to eradicate these pests, people should enlist the services of a London pest control company like Empire Pest Control.



The company provides customers with different pest control products and services in and around all areas of London in order to help eradicate unwanted pests, such as false widow spiders, as well as more common pests like rats, mice, bed bugs etc.. In addition, the company provides advice to customers for these pests to no longer return and cause problems at home. Empire Pest Control does contract works and one-off treatments to both domestic and commercial customers. The company delivers electronic fly control equipment, anti-perching units and fly-screen windows to keep these pests away from customers’ properties.



The primary goal of Empire Pest Control is to handle the requests and needs of customers on a regular basis at once. Among the most common pests in the news lately that affect a lot of people in London on a daily basis these days are the false widow spiders.



Different from a lot of pest control businesses, Empire Pest Control believes that their customers really deserve a personal and friendly service. As soon as customers contact the company, they will be able to talk to staff of the company who have the utmost knowledge in helping customers and providing genuine and honest advice with regard to eradicating these bothersome pests. In addition, the company believes in a professional approach when it comes to pest control problems, as attested by their customers..



“Thank you for attending my home and treating it for bed bugs. Your guy was very professional and was very reassuring. This is the first time I has to deal with this problem and did not know what the treatment involved. Your guy patiently answered my questions and left me feeling assured that the problem would be dealt with, without any problems. I would recommend Empire Pest Control and would definitely use you again myself.” A.C. Ingram



About Empire Pest Control

For more information with regard to eradicating these false widow spiders fast, please visit the website of Empire Pest Control at http://www.empirepestcontrol.co.uk/.



Company: Empire Pest Control

Contact: Mark Stanford

Website: http://www.empirepestcontrol.co.uk/

Address: Empire House, 1 Littlecroft, Essex