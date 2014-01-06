Eraserheads Live at Apollo Theatre, London, in April 2014

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- Eraserheads, the most popular and influential rock band ever to come out of the Philippines, will be appearing in the English capital this April.



The Event is going to be a great night for the Pinoy community at the Apollo theatre. When the E-Heads take the stage, OPM fans of all ages will be treated to some of the best Filipino music ever. They will hear classic E-Heads hits destined to bring back memories of the band's heyday, along with some new material. Fans should make plans to join the Apollo party in April.



Eraserheads is truly a musical act of legendary status. Thankfully, they are keeping the music alive through these regular reunion concerts. Everybody should be there to enjoy the London concert; it will be a night never to forget.



Thanks to a tremendous effort by London-based promoter Finest Workers UK Limited, the E-Heads will be playing the Apollo theatre in Hammersmith in April 4, 2014. It's sure to be one of the best concerts of the year, especially for the Pinoy community throughout the UK. Finest Workers expects to see fans from England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.



About Finest Workers UK Ltd.

As an entertainment and concert promotion company Finest Workers UK Ltd. is committed to bringing the best names in entertainment to the UK. What makes the company different is their commitment to a stringent ethical code with owner and founder Marvin Guzman insisting it is important to the entertainment industry. For more information about the E-Heads appearance, one can contact Finest Workers UK Limited or visit the Eventim Apollo website. Tickets on sale now.



Finest Workers UK Limited

150 Romford, Essex

RM12 4AB LONDON

Telephone: 00447889171595