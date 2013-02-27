Erasing the Sky: Uplifting New Book by Jaime Polites Details Inspirational Life, Following Harrowing Brain Injury

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- Life is rarely a walk in the park. However, on occasion life takes such a huge detour that we have no choice but to pick up the pieces, and start over.



In her new book `Erasing the Sky and Creating a New Horizon: Living Life After a Traumatic Brain Injury`, author Jaime Polites tells the story of her tragic accident and journey to rediscover herself, hoping that others will find inspiration to face their own challenges with renewed vigor, and also hoping to raise awareness about epilepsy and brain injuries.



``Many misconceptions exist about brain injuries/epilepsy, which are best dispelled by the individuals who experience them. For example, it is not a psychological condition, and people who have it are not crazy. I hope that my book can help the world accept people who are forced to struggle with this condition, along with a myriad of other brain injuries,`` says Polites.



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



``One would never know that this charming girl with the greatest smile and laugh ever created has navigated some of the roughest waters that life could ever throw at a person. Her story will leave you moved and inspired beyond words. I so totally endorse this incredible woman....Make sure you read her book!!" says Joe Bonsall.



For more information, visit: http://www.erasingthesky.com



About the Author: Jaime Polites

Jaime Polites is a lifelong resident of the state of California. Before the car accident that changed her life, she had been taking college courses and working multiple jobs. Since that fateful day in 1994, Jaime has devoted her life to learning all that she can about epilepsy, brain injuries, and living a healthy lifestyle, and has vowed to share this knowledge with others at every opportunity. Jaime continues to reside in California.