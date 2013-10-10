Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of ERGO Versicherungsgruppe AG : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'ERGO Versicherungsgruppe AG : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'ERGO Versicherungsgruppe AG' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

ERGO Versicherungsgruppe AG (ERGO), part of Munich Re, is an insurance group based in Germany. The group offers a broad range of insurance products to private and corporate customers. Its portfolio of products include life insurance, health insurance, property and casualty insurance, direct insurance, travel insurance and legal protection insurance. The group offers its products under various brands including DKV, D.A.S., ERV, Almeda and ERGO. The group sells its insurance policies through insurance brokers, self-employed insurance agents, staff working in direct sales, and cooperation partners. It has presence in 30 countries in Asia and Europe. ERGO is headquartered in Dusseldorf, Germany.



Companies Mentioned



ERGO Versicherungsgruppe AG



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