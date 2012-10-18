ErgoExpo to Feature Wall Street Journal Innovation Award Winner Liftn Buddy

North Fargo, ND -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2012 -- Lift'n Buddy (http://www.liftnbuddy.com) is the revolutionary mobile lifting device that combines the best of a standard two-wheeler's durability and functionality, with automatic lifting and lowering capabilities. Lift’n Buddy was just announced as the recipient of the 2012 Wall Street Journal Technology Innovation Awards for Technology Design.



The investment in ergonomics grows stronger every year as the cost of avoiding safety is greater than ever. An aging workforce and a litigious society make the purpose and need of ergonomic solutions critical. ErgoExpo attracts professionals looking for new ways to reduce workplace related injuries, improve productivity, and grow the bottom line.



Ergologistics, maker of Lift’n Buddy will be participating in Ergo Expo. Located at booth #614, at the Ergonomics Conference and Exposition this important event will take place at Caesar’s Palace, Las Vegas, Nevada on December 4-7, 2012.



ErgoExpo is the best opportunity to learn how ergonomics protect scaled-back & aging workforce. It also will emphasize how to:



Improve Safety, Efficiency, Morale & Productivity

Reduce Absenteeism & Workers' Comp Costs

Boost Organization's Profitability



Aaron Lamb, creator of Lift’n Buddy believes, “Companies gain a competitive edge with ergonomic products like Lift’n Buddy. Every employee needs to work safely and efficiently. Injuries must be avoided to keep productivity up and costs down. We are proud to exhibit at ErgoExpo and teach ways to use health and wellness programs to take productivity and cost-saving measures to the next level.”



The Lift'n Buddy has been designed with proper ergonomics and safety in mind for any person and any moving and lifting job. These mobile lifting devices, fabricated of durable, lightweight, extruded aluminum, help companies avoid the exposure of employee injury, litigation, and workers’ compensation claims.



Ergologistics manufactures innovative products for the health and welfare of material handling workers. Lift'n Buddy is designed and distributed by Ergologistics, LLC; manufactured in Fargo, North Dakota, the company is a proud member of MHIA (Material Handling Industry of America), National Safety Council, and MHEDA (Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association).



