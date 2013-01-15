Ergologistics Defines Back Safety at ProMat 2013

North Fargo, ND -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2013 -- Ergologistics manufactures innovative products for the health and welfare of material handling workers. Their products will be demonstrated at ProMat 2013 located at Booth 115 from January 21-24, at Chicago's McCormick Place. ProMat will provide manufacturers the latest solutions to move business forward showcasing the very best in award-winning manufacturing, distribution, and supply chain equipment.



Ergologistics President, Aaron Lamb, highlighted information about preventing injury to the back in his weekly blog, “Make It a Safe Monday.” (http://liftnbuddysafety.blogspot.com/). According to Lamb, “Your back is the main support structure of your entire body. Along with your muscles and joints, it allows you to move (sit, stand, bend, etc.) and to bear weight. But the back is also a delicate, finely balanced structure that can be easily injured if it is not cared for properly. Knowing the basics of back care can make the difference between a healthy back and an aching one!”



According to the University of Maryland, Division of Administration & Finance and Department of Environmental Safety, the back (or spinal column) is composed of 24 moveable bones called vertebrae. Between each vertebrae is a cushion-like pad called a disc that absorbs shock. These vertebrae and discs are supported by ligaments and muscles that keep the back properly aligned in three-balanced curves. When any of these various parts becomes diseased, injured or deconditioned, back problems and pain are almost certain to follow.



Lift'n Buddy is the revolutionary mobile lifting device that combines the best of a standard two-wheeler's durability and functionality, with automatic lifting and lowering capabilities. Recently awarded the 2012 Edison Award, Lift’n Buddy was recognized for new product innovation, in the category of Industrial Design Tools. The Lift'n Buddy has been designed with proper ergonomics and safety in mind for any person and any moving and lifting job. These mobile lifting devices, fabricated of durable, lightweight, extruded aluminum, help companies avoid the exposure of employee injury, litigation, and workers’ compensation claims.



Lift'n Buddy is designed and distributed by Ergologistics, LLC; manufactured in Fargo, North Dakota, the company is a proud member of MHIA (Material Handling Industry of America), National Safety Council, and MHEDA (Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association).



