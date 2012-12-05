Ergologistics Looks at What Makes a Company Safe

Fargo, ND -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2012 -- Ergologistics President, Aaron Lamb, highlighted information from the National Safety Council in his weekly blog, “Make It a Safe Monday.” (http://liftnbuddysafety.blogspot.com/). Lamb suggested that many firms overlook records for workplace safety initiatives and programs, suggesting, “When inspected, a company's attitude towards safety is only as good as its records. My advice is to be prepared and proud when this happens, because your motivation should be to show off how excellently compliant your company is to safety standards.”



The NSC webinar Lamb refers to is: http://tinyurl.com/c38vnd3.



The webinar emphasizes the key elements of the OSHA recordkeeping regulation, including OSHA Recordkeeping Regulation 29 CFR 1904. There are many records companies must keep for statutory compliance, including injury/illness records, training certifications, maintenance and inspection records. The webinar highlights key OSHA reporting requirements for workplace injuries, hospitalizations, and fatalities.



Lamb noted, “The learning curve for addressing work force safety issues needs to be rock-bottom low and expeditious. A company does not want to be saddled with worker injuries. One injury is one too many. A subsequent injury is a pattern.”



Lift'n Buddy is the revolutionary mobile lifting device that combines the best of a standard two-wheeler's durability and functionality, with automatic lifting and lowering capabilities. Recently awarded the 2012 Edison Award, Lift’n Buddy was recognized for new product innovation, in the category of Industrial Design Tools. The Lift'n Buddy has been designed with proper ergonomics and safety in mind for any person and any moving and lifting job. These mobile lifting devices, fabricated of durable, lightweight, extruded aluminum, help companies avoid the exposure of employee injury, litigation, and workers’ compensation claims.



