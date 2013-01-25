Ergonomic Liftn Buddy Nominated for Design News Golden Mousetrap Awards

North Fargo, ND -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2013 -- Design News' Golden Mousetrap Awards highlight the best and brightest engineering innovations of the past year, as well as creativity in product design.



This year, awards were given in five major categories - Electronics, Motion Control/Automation, Rapid Prototyping, Hardware and Software, and Materials/Fastening, Joining & Assembly - and in 20 subcategories. The editors poured over the record numbers of entries we received and painstakingly selected 23 winners and 71 finalists, including Lift’n Buddy.



Lift’n Buddy recently exhibited at ProMat 2013. Lift'n Buddy (http://www.liftnbuddy.com) is the revolutionary mobile lifting device that combines the best of a standard two-wheeler's durability and functionality, with automatic lifting and lowering capabilities. Lift’n Buddy was the recipient of the 2012 Wall Street Journal Technology Innovation Awards for Technology Design as well as the Edison Award, Lift’n Buddy was recognized for new product innovation, in the category of Industrial Design Tools. The Lift'n Buddy has been designed with proper ergonomics and safety in mind for any person and any moving and lifting job. These mobile lifting devices, fabricated of durable, lightweight, extruded aluminum, help companies avoid the exposure of employee injury, litigation, and workers’ compensation claims.



Aaron Lamb said, “We are delighted that the Lift’n Buddy continues to be recognized as an important safety innovation in the workplace. We are gratified that the editors of Design News found this simple yet important product worthy of this honor.”



Lift’n Buddy is manufactured in the Midwest; assembled and shipped in the U.S.A. The company is a proud partner with RiverStar Incorporated, located in Winona, MN, between Minneapolis, MN and Chicago, IL. Regardless of options or quantities, the ergonomic electric hand truck can be delivered in a timely fashion.



The Lift’n Buddy provides repeated lifting cycles to limit repetitive stress on the employee and with a lift capacity up to 500 lbs. it can provide a mobile solution to lifting heavy loads of any form. Limiting back injuries in the workplace can significantly limit missed time and loss of productivity and a great solution is the Lift’n Buddy.



Lift’n Buddy

http://www.liftnbuddy.com

Aaron M. Lamb, President

pr@liftnbuddy.com

701.499.5293