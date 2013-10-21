Ergonomic Shovel Design in Kickstarter Jeopardy; Manhattan Beach Inventor Needs Another $5,000 in Pledges by Oct. 23

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- A Kickstarter.com project created to fund manufacturing of a unique line of ergonomic shovels has attained over 93% of its funding goal with two days to go in the campaign, announced the shovels’ creator, Stephen Walden, a Loyola Marymount University graduate who lives in Manhattan Beach, California. Walden and his team need to attract a total of at least $60,000 in pledges before he will be allowed to keep the funds he has raised, according to the rules of Kickstarter.com. If he cannot raise the full $60,000, Walden will not receive a penny.



The campaign officially ends on October 23, 2013, and to date, nearly 400 individuals have made pledges of support totaling just over $55,000. “It’s important to me to be able to put a ‘Made in America’ sticker on my ergonomic shovels,” says Walden, who founded Bosse Tools to manufacture the snow shovel, flathead shovel and spade with a unique rotating center hand grip that he invented.



Any one of Bosse Tools’ ergonomic shovels can be pre-ordered with a minimum pledge of $65.00 at http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/619738984/the-ergonomic-shovel-by-bosse-tools-made-in-americ. For a pledge of at least $175.00, a supporter can get all three ergonomic tools shipped to their U.S. address. Walden is willing to put his money where his mouth is. For a pledge of $1,999, Walden will personally deliver one of each shovel design to a supporter’s door anywhere in the U.S., and stick around for the rest of the day to give the donor eight hours of manual labor using the shovels he designed. Walden will even take the supporter to dinner afterwards.



Inspired by the work ethic instilled by his parents, Kevin and Judy Walden of Phoenix, Arizona, Walden started building his new company while still studying for his Masters in Business Administration in Finance at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. By the time he had earned his MBA, he had already brainstormed several new shovel designs.



The young entrepreneur went on to win the San Diego State Lean Model Start Up Competition and placed second in the Loyola Marymount Business Model Competition and the Elevator Pitch Competition. Bosse Tools has also participated in business start up competitions in Winnipeg, Chicago, Orange County and at Harvard University.



Walden’s ergonomic shovel designs, inspired by his own yard-work aches and pains, have received significant attention from construction and home improvement websites, newspapers, tool blogs, and TV news shows. Walden is in talks with a home improvement cable network that hopes feature his tools on an upcoming show.



For more information, or to order a shovel, visit Bosse Tools on Kickstarter.



About Bosse Tools

Bosse Tools is an ergonomic hardware tool company that was founded to revolutionize traditional construction, gardening, and farming tools. Bosse Tools products maximize productivity and diminish strain on the back, arms, and wrists — increasing output and reducing injury. Bosse Tools proudly makes all of their tools in the United States.



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