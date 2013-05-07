Ergonomics with Retail Handling Solutions Drives Improved Productivity

Falmouth, ME -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- A division of Southworth Products, Retail Handling Solutions is poised to address the fact that store goods are handled multiple times, often in awkward positions and almost all operations are done over and over again. Safety problems are clearly an issue and applications to improve productivity abound. Recognizing that retail store operations are significantly different from manufacturing and somewhat different from warehousing, Retail Handling Solutions was created to concentrate the practical application of ergonomics on the specific circumstances of the retail work environment. Limited space, high volumes, thin margins, packaging necessities, as well as consideration for in-store shoppers and merchandising frequently require a unique approach to optimizing the productivity and safety of these stock handling applications.



In an article entitled, “Body Knowledge: Improved Ergonomics = Improved Productivity” published in Material Handling Management, author, Clyde E. Witt, interviewed James Galante, Director of Business Development for Retail Handling Solutions.



Product designers say many of their better ideas come from customers. "People don't sit around thinking, ‘I guess I'll go out and buy a lift table today.’ They have a specific job that needs to be done, or a problem to be solved. They come to the equipment provider and go from there. Either we have it or we make it,” noted Galante.



Retail Handling Solutions (http://retailhandlingsolutions.com) is at the core of revolutionizing retail products handling. For nearly a century not much has changed in the way retailers’ stock shelves. The process is time-consuming, labor intensive, and fraught with productivity road blocks and the potential for injury, product breakage, and customer inconvenience. Retail operations require automation according to Brian McNamara, founder of Retail Handling Solutions, based in Falmouth, Maine. Many of the processes, including retail stocking, is time consuming, labor intensive, and fraught with productivity road blocks and the potential for injury and product breakage. With all the advances made in other areas of the store, this key operation function has been largely ignored. Follow Retail Handling Solutions on Twitter at @SouthworthProd.



