ErgonVen Playing a PivotalRole in Forward Thinking Business Forums

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- With a wealth of experience in providing management consultancy services to clients worldwide, ErgonVen are proactively providing valuable strategic input to assist influential business regeneration forums in Greece and the UK.



Below are highlights of their most recent high profile invitations to provide business consultancy insight to start ups, SMEs and European focus groups working together to enhance growth and success of new and developing businesses and investment opportunities.



Ergonven Managing Director Anthony Venios appeared on Greek National TV programme “1+ENA” to advise on young startups exporting premium quality goods to European and Asian countries. The discussion focussed on the individual components of successful packaging, product presentation and product accreditation that form essential requirements for securing successful contracts.



ErgonVen Managing Director Anthony Venios has been invited to participate in the Greek Privatisation & Investment Forum to discuss the case of investment, restructuring, and growth of the Greek SMEs in response to the overall challenging macro-economic conditions of Greece. The event was tailored around the case of investing in Greece (private and public initiatives), the role Greek banks play on the economic recovery of the private sector, and the plan for moving from Recession and Post-Recession market conditions.



ErgonVen takes part in Customer Insight and Analytics Exchange forum. The exclusive 2013, invitation-only forum, taking place in London will be bringing together Europe’s leading minds in Customer Insight, CRM, Analytics and Market Research, from across a range of B2C and B2B organisations, to discuss key issues with the main focus being on Driving Organisational Change by Uncovering the Hidden Value of your Data and Providing Actionable Insight.



Ergonven Managing Director Anthony Venios has been invited to participate in the BizIdea competition panel, coordinated by Bristol Business School, with the aim of providing expert advice on young entrepreneurs starting up their business. The panel reviews a series of business ideas and plans submitted by a diverse range of entrepeneurs – mostly university students - and presents awards to the best of class business plan in: Social enterprise, Creative category and Business category



For more information, please contact Ergonven’s Marketing & Business Intelligence Director

Tel: +30 210 8942649

Email: info@ergonven.com

Web: http://www.ergonven.com



About Ergonven

The ErgonVen team has developed a range of tools and services to bring about tangible and measurable improvements to their clients’ business efficiency and productivity. They constructively engage with their clients to understand their needs and propose tailored-made solutions that maximise their profit potential and long-term competitive differentiation, as measured by shareholder returns, brand reputation, and talent acquisition and retention.