Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Ergot Alkaloids (Migraine) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2023 market report to its offering

Ergot Alkaloids (Migraine) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2023



Summary



The migraine market is saturated with generic drugs, and the remaining branded products already on the market are expected to lose exclusivity during the next few years, with the exception of Botox for chronic migraine, which is expected to maintain its leading position in terms of sales. However, reformulations of mature products as well as new classes of therapies are anticipated to launch during the forecast period and these will contribute to the market growth. By 2023, the migraine market will grow to $3.7 billion at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6%, with the US continuing to dominate the market as a result of higher drug prices and a large migraine population. Some of the new treatments are expected to target the key unmet needs but opportunities will remain for further treatment choices especially drugs that will offer an improved safety and side-effects profile.



The Ergot Alkaloids were the very first anti-migraine-specific therapy class to reach the market. The first pure ergot alkaloid was isolated in 1920, but only in 1925 was ergotamine used to successfully treat a case of severe and intractable migraine via subcutaneous injection (Rothlin, 1955; Stoll, 1965). Over the following decades, ergotamines use as a migraine treatment was investigated by various researchers and its potent vasoconstriction properties reinforced the belief that migraine had a vascular origin.



Scope



- Overview of Migraine, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.

- Detailed information on Ergot Alkaloids including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.

- Sales forecast for Ergot Alkaloids for the top two countries from 2012 to 2023.

- Sales information covered for the US and Japan.



Reasons to buy



- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return

- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for Migraine

- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential

- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of Ergot Alkaloids performance

- Obtain sales forecast for Ergot Alkaloids from 2012-2023 in the top two countries (the US and Japan)



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153803/ergot-alkaloids-migraine-forecast-and-market-analysis-to-2023.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

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