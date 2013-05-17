Eric Evans Plumbing Expands to Gwinnett County

Buford, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- Eric Evans Plumbing recently announced their plans to expand their services to include the area of Gwinnett County. This is an addition to the areas they already cover, where Eric Evans is known as a top rated plumber in Cumming, Johns Creek and.



With more than 15 years experience in the industry, Eric Evans Plumbing is recognized by the state of Georgia as a licensed master plumbers. One of their selling points is that their plumbers are insured.



Eric Evans Plumbing prides themselves on serving residents efficiently. Their plumbers are guaranteed to be on time for all appointments because they respect and value their customers’ time. Emergency services are offered 24 hours a day, every day of the week, with no restrictions on holidays.



Some of the services provided include repair and replacement of sewer lines, installation of tankless water heaters, remodeling of kitchens and bathrooms, and repair of toilets and leaking water pipes. As a Gwinnett plumber, customers can be reassured that if anything goes wrong while Eric Evans Plumbing is providing services to them, the company carries liability insurance. This means the customer will never have to pay for a mistake made by the company. Eric Evans has a reputation for being a reliable plumbing company their customers can count on.



For more information on Eric Evans Plumbing, check out EricEvansPlumbing.com. Customers can fill out a form on the website and they will be contacted by the company. Eric Evans Plumbing can also be reached by calling 770-294-4842.



Contact

Company: Eric Evans Plumbing

Website: http://www.ericevansplumbing.com/

Address: 5229 Cedar Shoals Dr, Buford GA 30519

Email Address: info@ericevansplumbing.com

Tel. No.: 770-294-4842