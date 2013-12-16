Eric McCall Seeks Funding via Go Fund Me to Support Indie Music on EDA Music Radio

Dunfermline, Scotland -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- The objective of this fundraiser is to help keep EDA Music Radio promote independent artists from around the world. EDA Music Radio would like to continue supporting artists who sometimes never get the chance to get their music on ration stations.



EDA Music Radio is based in Dunfermline, Scotland. The station runs 24 hours a day featuring fantastic music from Independent and unsigned artists. EDA Music Radio believes that all music should be heard. They play all kinds of genres: from rap to pop, jazz to ambient and many more.



EDA Music Radio is appealing to all music lovers around the world to come forward and support independent artists by contributing to this campaign.



Project Page: http://bit.ly/1d6YLno