Eric Paskel Featured in "The Embrace of Aging" on Detroit Public TV

West Bloomfield, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- Ten-time Michigan Emmy award-winning director/producer Keith Famie seeks to highlight some of these methods in his documentary series, The Embrace of Aging, beginning with The Male Perspective of Growing Old. Famie has interview people around the country including Yoga Shelter, yoga guru Eric Paskel.



As the United States continues to proportionately “get older,” more people are looking for ways to prolong their youth, age with dignity, maintain their health, and overall, embrace aging.



The Male Perspective of Growing Old follows the latest progressive teachings from well- known medical universities while showcasing the advice of health gurus, spiritual leaders, psychologists and men of all walks of life from vastly different environments, all facing the inevitability of growing old.



The series focuses on topics ranging from heart disease and prostate cancer to diabetes and Alzheimer’s disease to arthritis and the importance of exercise. The Male Perspective of Growing Old also follows the personal stories of men at various ages and stages of their lives.



Ken Dychtwald, Ph.D., author and founder of ‘Age Wave’ (and more than twelve books on aging and baby boomers) and John Gray, Ph.D., author of “Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus,” talks us through a variety of topics as they relate to men and aging.



“In this film, we won’t be able to cure cancer, but we will definitely have an impact on the importance of health for today’s man. Whatever age we hope men will say, ‘I now understand what I need to do to live a healthier and longer life for myself and the ones I love,’” said Famie. “We’ll attempt to find answers to the most persistent issues men have with aging in hopes that men, no matter what stage of life they are in, can learn from the men featured in this film and perhaps add many years to their own lives.”



For example, Drew Nieporent, business partner of Robert DeNiro of the famed Tribeca Grill in New York, speaks candidly about his battle with weight, and the concerns of his doctors, while maintaining leadership of some of New York’s most celebrated restaurants. Steve Schirripa, better known to many as Bobby 'Bacala' Baccalieri of The Sopranos, hosted a hilariously frank discussion with Nieporent on getting older during a “guys’ dinner.”



As for the Michigan connection, national radio personality Dick Purtan talks openly about his fight with prostate cancer.



Alzheimer’s disease discussions include a chief neurologist from ProMedica Health Systems in Toledo and the Goerlich Center for Alzheimer’s on the campus of Flower Hospital in Toledo, as well as Dr. Gary Dunbar, John G. Kulhavi Professor Neuroscience Program and Brain Research and Integrative Neuroscience Center at Central Michigan University, who shares with us his cutting-edge research into the causes and cures of neurodegenerative diseases.



This takes us into a discussion about the adage of ‘Use It or Lose It.’ We learn that tango dancing and other activities may offer a boost in brainpower that could offset the declines that come with old age.



On the other end of the spectrum, the series demonstrates the possibility of men’s longevity filming areas known as the “Blue Zones.” These “Blue Zones,” such as Sardinia, Italy has proven to be one environment where men live healthy into their 80s and 100s with very little medication and remain active right to the end. Famie traveled with medical lifestyle and nutrition expert Tom Rifai, M.D., Medical Director of Metabolic Nutrition & Weight Management for St Joseph Mercy Oakland, to Sardinia and documented several “Blue Zone” elder shepherds and goat herders.



Dr. Kim A. Eagle, Professor of Internal Medicine, University of Michigan Health System Chief of Clinical Cardiology Director, Cardiovascular Center / previous cardiologist of Bo Schembechler, delves deeply into heart care for men. We see Coach Schembechler reflect about his first heart attack. Dr. Eagle talks us through a simulated heart attack with a 60-year old man.



Famie filmed with one hundred senior softball players who gather twice a week in Warren, Mich. vying against one another in a very competitive environment. Viewers will see that these 70 to 90 year olds hold nothing back. Famie also features yoga guru Eric Paskel as well as scenes filmed at the Yoga Shelter.



The series will start on Sunday, October 6, 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will run until November 24th on WTVS Channel 56, Detroit Public Television.



“The Male Perspective of Growing Old series is sure to be ‘embraced’ by public television viewers, many of whom are well into their own aging process. The series is upbeat, full of good information and very positive,” said Jeff Forster, executive vice president of production for Detroit Public TV.



The co-executive producers for this series and the future The Female Perspective of Growing Old and The Embrace of Dying are Thomas Rau and Russell Ebeid.



Contact Keith Famie

248-869-0096 famie@famie.com