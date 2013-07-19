Eric Shirk - Realtor Has Deep Knowledge of Local Area

Camp Hill, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- Eric Shirk is a long time central Pennsylvania resident, and it shows in the attention and care he gives to his business. He is a residential realtor and is a specialist in military relocation.



“Families moving to Pennsylvania or across the nation need help with finding a home,” said Shirk, “and I am one of a few CMRS, Certified Military Residential Specialists, in Pennsylvania.”



For over 10 years, Eric has worked in the real estate industry. He lives in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania with his wife, blended family of eight children and a Great Dane. He is also a graduate of the prestigious Penn State University.



Recently, Shirk joined the RE/MAX Realty Team of Central Pennsylvania, and his fellow realtors have had nothing but praise for his work.



Lou Puliti, Broker/Owner at RE/MAX Realty Associates had this to say about Shirk, "I am glad Eric has chosen to join our team here at RE/MAX Realty Associates, he brings a new dynamic to the office."



That dynamic, according to Shirk himself, is an internal drive to help every family find the home of their dreams or the first home of their dreams on the path.



“Buying a new home is a very big decision. Many times serious sacrifices have to be made to find a home that fits a budget and need,” said Shirk, “I do what it takes to meet all of the expectations of my clients.”



Those looking to relocate to central Pennsylvania or military families needing help finding a home should contact Shirk at his office. Information on how to contact him is available on his webpage. A short video showcasing some of his work is available at www.youtube.com/user/717390SOLD.



For more information, visit www.EricShirk.com or his Facebook page, www.facebook.com/717.390.SOLD.



Eric Shirk | RE/MAX Realty Associates

3425 Market St

Camp Hill, PA 17011

http://www.ericshirk.com

http://www.facebook.com/717.390.SOLD

eric@ericshirk.com

717-475-0257