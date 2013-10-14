Eric St John to Attend the Premiere of His New Film, the Boarder

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- Eric St John, fresh off of his role in “Bullet” which starred Danny Trejo, Jonathan Banks and John Savage, is pleased to be attending the premiere of his latest film, “The Boarder.” This new film, in which St. John plays “Officer Sullivan,” has been selected to be premiered during the prestigious Bel-Air Film Festival. The event is open to the public and there will be a panel discussion after the screening. Tickets to the event are available at http://belairfilmfestival.com. The screening will be on October 12 at 2:30pm at the James Bridge Theater on the UCLA campus.



“I enjoyed working on ‘The Boarder.’ Of course, each new film is a new experience and a chance for me to work with a new crew and new director. This is a great script and a great film based on the best-selling non-fiction book, “Broken Spirits, Lost Souls.” And it is a huge honor that this film, that I was one of many to work on, was chosen for screening during the Bel-Air Film Festival.” – Eric St. John, Actor



Eric St. John is a film and television actor with a long list of credits to his name including, the films “The Shifting,” and “Bullet,” TV’s “General Hospital” and “Passions.” He is also a model who has worked for companies such as Nike, Chrysler and Men’s Fitness. His complete filmography is available at http://www.imdb.me/ericstjohn.



“I love what I do and have been very fortunate to work with great talent and most recently with writer/producer Jane E. Ryan on this film. I have been proud of all my work. ‘The Boarder’ is a powerful and moving film about a disorder that really affects people profoundly, Reactive Attachment Disorder. I can’t wait for everyone to get to see the film.”– Eric St. John



About Eric St. John

Eric St. John is an American actor residing in Los Angeles. He is a graduate of The American Academy of Dramatic Arts, New York. Some of his television and film credits include “General Hospital,” “Passions,” “It's a Miracle,” “True Beauty This Night,” “Afterlife” and “The Boarder.” As a model, Eric has worked for clients including Nike, Chrysler and Men's Fitness, among dozens of others. He is a highly skilled martial artist and won the Gold medal in the Black Belt Division in Taekwondo in the Jr. Olympics. Eric is trained in Muay Thai, Taekwondo, Jeet Kune Do, and several other forms of martial arts. St. John studies with acting coach Bruce Glover in Los Angeles.



If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Eric St. John at 310-775-7707 or email at actorericstjohn@gmail.com.



Contact: Eric St. John

Telephone: 310-775-7707

Email: actorericstjohn@gmail.com

Website: http://www.ericstjohn.us