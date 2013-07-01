Erickson Air-Crane Inc (NASDAQ:EAC) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term stockholders of shares of Erickson Air-Crane Inc (NASDAQ:EAC) was announced concerning whether certain Erickson Air-Crane officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who are current long-term stockholder of shares of Erickson Air-Crane Inc (NASDAQ:EAC)



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Erickson Air-Crane officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders by, among other things, failing to implement adequate internal controls.



Erickson Air-Crane Inc reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $118.24 million in 2010 to $180.82 million in 2012 and that its Net Loss of $8.25 million in 2010 turned into a Net Income of $15.23 million in 2012. Shares of Erickson Air-Crane Inc shares grew from $5.60 per share in August 2012 to $28.10 per share in May 2013.



On June 13, 2013, a report was published stating that ZM Funds, the controlling shareholder of Erickson Air-Crane Inc, allegedly orchestrated the recent purchase of Evergreen Helicopters, a struggling helicopter operator.



On June 28, 2013, NASDAQ:EAC shares closed at $18.81 per share.



