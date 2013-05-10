Eric's EBook Covers - A New Hit Among the Authors Offers Quality Covers at Affordable Rates

Sacramento, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- Eric’s EBook Covers, a new online store that started operations in 2012 and offering eBook covers is growing leaps and bounds in terms of popularity. The sales charts have seen a positive growth in the last few months and if experts of the field are to be believed, good designs and affordable prices are the major reasons behind the same.



When contacted, Eric, the founder of the company said, “What sets us apart from the rest is that other than offering quality designs as per client’s needs, we offer the option of affordability as well. Usually, a kindly eBook cover costs you around $400 if you opt to buy from an established name of the field. We offer the same at a fraction of the price.”



According to the sources, the company uses single shot images combined with creative fonts in place of illustrations or manipulating them with editing software such as Photoshop and that is the major reason behind the affordable rates. Eric further added, “I use a single shot image for the cover as these seem to have the best results.” When contacted, Tom P, a client of Eric’s Book Covers and a veteran eBook author said, “I will be using Eric's service for all of my kindle books now!”



Experts of the field see the site as an alternative for those who do not really have time or technical know-how to create a cover for their eBook and do not want to spend hundreds of dollars on the same as well. Maryanne M from Austin, Texas said, “I don't have time to make my own covers and I have been burned more than once by workers on cheap labor websites so Eric's EBook covers is perfect for me.”



About Eric EBook Covers

Eric’s EBook Covers started operations in the year 2012 and offers flat image books for Amazon Kindle books as well as more traditional 3D books for websites and sales letters to name a few. The company offers quality covers at affordable prices.



Contact Information

Contact Person: Eric Jon Duran

Contact Number: 916-271-3407

Email id: rockinmagic2000@yahoo.com

Website: http://www.ericsebookcovers.com/

Address: Sacramento, California