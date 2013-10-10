Erik B. Jensen, P.C. - Attorney at Law - Announces Criminal Law Assistance in Philadelphia This October

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Individuals searching for a criminal lawyer in Philadelphia will need someone who will represent them and have a strong and aggressive approach while handling the case. Erik B. Jensen, P.C. - Attorneys at Law, is pleased to announce criminal law assistance in Philadelphia this October. Being charged with a crime can have longstanding negative effects that can change an individual’s future in an instance. By choosing Erik B. Jensen, P.C. - Attorneys at Law for criminal law assistance, individuals will ensure themselves that their rights will be fully protected. The law firm has represented individuals involved in criminal cases such as assault crimes, drug crimes, juvenile crimes and many others.



Recently, Erik B. Jensen, P.C. - Attorneys at Law had a full day Protracted bench trial in the case of Commonwealth v. Kevin Hower on Aug 9th, 2013 that was specially listed for the amount of witnesses required. He was charged with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and terroristic threats using a weapon, in this case a gun.



“The Commonwealth alleged that while lawfully carrying a concealed weapon, my client unlawfully brandished it and threatened to kill another person,” a representative of Erik B. Jensen, P.C. - Attorneys at Law said. “After hearing testimony by 4 witnesses including my client the judge found my client Not Guilty of all Charges. The reasoning was that the closest charge of terroristic threats -threatening to kill was not substantiated since from my client’s own testimony, it was a conditional threat. That after my client felt threatened himself, he was simply stating that if the complainant caused him to draw out his weapon there would be problems (not in those exact words). The judge reasoned that that was not a threat but a conditional threat and since that charge fell to reasonable doubt and case law, the other charges must also fail.”



Not only does Erik B. Jensen, P.C. - Attorneys at Law represent individuals who have been involved in a crime, they also represent individuals who are going through divorce, bankruptcy, tax crimes, and personal injury as well. A criminal, family, or bankruptcy attorney in Philadelphia can be reached by visiting the website.



About the law offices of Erik B. Jensen, P.C.

Erik B. Jensen, P.C. - Attorneys at Law - provides a spirit of excellence with every client they represent. The firm’s attorneys have continually offered legal assistance their clients can depend on. Clients from Southeastern Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey need assistance for Business Commercial Criminal Defense, Family & Domestic Relations, Divorce, Real Estate, Bankruptcy, Immigration, Personal Injury, or Wrongful Death Law, will find that Erik B. Jensen, P.C. - Attorneys at Law - will work endlessly to satisfy them. Not only will the firm respond promptly to questions and concerns their clients may have, they stay on top of new changes happening regarding New Jersey and Pennsylvania Law, state or federal matters.



Individuals interested in contacting a bankruptcy, family, or criminal lawyer in Philadelphia, workers’ comp., social security, personal injury, real estate or business needs, can visit http://www.erikjensenlaw.com/.