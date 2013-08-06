Erik B. Jensen, P.C. - Attorneys at Law - Announces Chapter 13 Bankruptcy Assistance in Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- Bankruptcy can weigh heavily on a person’s mind, potentially causing mental anguish and high stress levels. It is important for individuals to receive the debt relief help and advice they need from a bankruptcy attorney in Philadelphia before their lives spiral out of control. This is why Erik B. Jensen PC – Attorneys at Law – announces Chapters 7 and 13 bankruptcy assistance, to individuals living throughout the Philadelphia region. Erik B. Jensen PC – Attorneys at Law is composed of a team of bankruptcy attorneys who have handled a countless number of bankruptcy cases. Over the past 29 years, Erik B. Jensen PC – Attorneys at Law --have had their clients relieve their financial stress by successfully going through bankruptcy. While working with Erik B. Jensen PC – Attorneys at Law -- clients will have their specific needs addressed, as a bankruptcy attorney works to achieve their financial goals.



Erik B. Jensen PC – Attorneys at Law educates their clients on the benefits of filing for Chapter 13 and Chapter 7 Bankruptcy to better understand how they will be affected. Designed to assist those who are behind on their secured and/or unsecured debt, Chapter 13 Bankruptcy can allow individuals to reorganize their debt and save their home by stopping all foreclosure proceedings. Erik B. Jensen PC – Attorneys at Law will work with each client to develop a short-term repayment plan of either 3 or 5 years to allow debtors to catch up on their missed payments. By creating a fixed plan, clients of Erik B. Jensen PC – Attorneys at Law -- will be able to catch up on paying off multiple forms of debt and/or eliminating completely their debt. Erik B. Jensen PC – Attorneys at Law -- also use the bankruptcy process to stop the repossession of any vehicles – even having the vehicle returned after being repossessed -- and eliminating credit card debt if the debtor cannot afford to pay their creditors back.



Erik B. Jensen PC – Attorneys at Law will also assist individuals with Chapter 7 Bankruptcy proceedings. This form of bankruptcy is designed to allow individuals to wipe out their debt completely. Filing for Chapter 7 Bankruptcy will also stop credit harassment, can prevent eviction from property, stay foreclosure on home, and stop other various legal proceedings. Deciding whether a Chapter 7 or Chapter 13 Bankruptcy is the right choice depends on the individual’s income, debt, and financial goals. Erik B Jensen PC – Attorneys at Law will assist individuals with deciding which form of bankruptcy is the right fit for them.



About the law offices of Erik B. Jensen, P.C.

Erik B. Jensen, P.C. - Attorneys at Law - provides a spirit of excellence with every client they represent. The firm’s attorneys have continually offered legal assistance their clients can depend on. Clients from Southeastern Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey need assistance for Business Commercial Criminal Defense, Family & Domestic Relations, Divorce, Real Estate, Bankruptcy, Immigration, Personal Injury, or Wrongful Death Law, will find that Erik B. Jensen, P.C. - Attorneys at Law - will work endlessly to satisfy them. Not only will the firm respond promptly to questions and concerns their clients may have, they stay on top of new changes happening regarding New Jersey and Pennsylvania Law, state or federal matters.



