Erik B. Jensen, P.C. - Attorneys at Law - Now Offering Advice on How Clients Can Manage the Stress of Divorce

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- It is important to the health of a client for a divorce attorney in Philadelphia to form a personal working relationship and offer advice during the most troubling times in their life. This is why Erik B. Jensen, P.C. - Attorneys at Law - now offers their clients advice on how to manage stress while going through their divorce and related concerns including custody, support, property division, and alimony. While many people become concerned and overwhelmed with many issues involving divorce, such as the welfare of children, future economic situations, debts, liabilities and others concerns, the attorneys at Erik B. Jensen, P.C. help their clients manage these responsibilities and the other multiple issues that may need to be handled, competently and professionally.



People do not need to let their lives spin out of control during, and after going through divorce proceedings. Legally terminating a marriage with a spouse offers a chance to start a new life. People can use this time for their own personal growth and post-divorce planning. Their law firm also has a vast network associated with related competent professionals including accountants, therapists, and appraisers who can assist to make the process less stressful and help in the fulfillment of a client’s goals.



The domestic relations attorneys at Erik B. Jensen, P.C. are committed to helping their clients meet their goals, resolve their issues, and help them move forward in a timely and constructive manner. They have dealt with tens of thousands of clients over the last four decades.



The difference between Erik B. Jensen, P.C. attorneys-at-law, and other divorce attorneys in Philadelphia is that they have a full-practice firm with an integrated approach to client needs. They have one of the largest bankruptcy practices as well as a range of services they provide including real estate matters, estate issues, personal injury and medical malpractice, all criminal cases, social security and workers comp litigation as well. They can handle a vast variety of matters whether it is before a master or a judge, or before a jury trial or mediation.



Their attorneys are here to serve a client’s best interests and offer flexible hours to meet. They are conveniently located at 1528 Walnut Street, Suite 1401, in the heart of center city – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.



They will be pleased to discuss all concerns that are often quite common in handling divorce cases, whether they are from simple no-fault divorces right up to fully-litigated equitable matters involving marital property rights, alimony, alimony pende lite, any issues of custody or support, protection from abuse, relocation out of state, grandparent custody rights and much, much, more.



They are fluent in Spanish as well as in English. They offer flexible hours and payment plans if needed. Call 215-798-0544 today for a free consultation.



About the law offices of Erik B. Jensen, P.C.

Erik B. Jensen, P.C. Attorneys at Law - provides a spirit of excellence with every client they represent. The firm’s attorneys have continually offered legal assistance their clients can depend on. Clients from Southeastern Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey need assistance for Business Commercial Criminal Defense, Family & Domestic Relations, Divorce, Real Estate, Bankruptcy, Immigration, Personal Injury, or Wrongful Death Law, will find that Erik B. Jensen, P.C. - Attorneys at Law - will work endlessly to satisfy them. Not only will the firm respond promptly to questions and concerns their clients may have, they stay on top of new changes happening regarding New Jersey and Pennsylvania Law, state or federal matters.



For more information, please visit http://www.erikjensenlaw.com/.