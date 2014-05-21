Erik Qualman, Founder of Socialnomics to Join Robb Braun Monday, May 19th on the Leading LIFE Large Radio Program

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Robb Braun, Founder and President of the Leadership SourceTM is an author, radio talk show host and all around trouble-maker. Robb is also a personal and corporate coach with more than 25 years experience as a personal development professional.



Robb will be joined by Erik Qualman, often called a Digital Dale Carnegie. Qualman is a sitting professor at the Harvard and MIT edX lab and was recently named a Top 50 Professor in the world. He is a #1 Best Selling Author and Motivational Keynote Speaker that has spoken in 42 countries. His book Socialnomics was a finalist for Book of the Year.



Tune in Monday, May 19 at 7AM PT to http://www.RobbBraun.com/radio for the live show. Listeners can email their questions for Robb in advance by clicking here and call into the show during broadcast Toll Free: 888-346-9141.



Erik’s work has been featured on 60 Minutes to the Wall Street Journal and used by the National Guard to NASA. He is a current Guinness Book of World Records holder and his book Digital Leader propelled him to be voted the 2nd Most Likeable Author in the World behind Harry Potter's J.K. Rowling. As such, he was named to Forbes Top 50 Digital Power Influencers List.



Erik recently gave the commencement address to 4,000 people at the University of Texas and has given keynotes for Coach, Sony PlayStation, IBM, Facebook, Starbucks, M&M/Mars, Cartier, Montblanc, TEDx, Polo, UGG, Nokia, Google, and more.



Qualman wrote and produced the world's most watched social media video "Social Media Revolution." In his past, Qualman was Academic All-Big Ten in basketball at Michigan State University and in 2011 Erik was honored as the Michigan State University Alum of the Year. He also holds a Guinness Book of World Record for the longest continuous podcast.



Robb and Erik will discuss the growing epidemic of Cyberbullying a chapter in Erik’s latest book What Happens in Vegas Stays on YouTube, which is already being adopted by Universities and Companies for training purposes.



Leading LIFE Large airs every Monday at 7AM PT on VoiceAmerica Empowerment Channel (listen here: http:www.RobbBraun.com/radio)and is your opportunity each week to take a look at what works and what doesn’t work in your life. Your host Robb Braun will challenge you each week to look at where you’re coming up short. He will push you to look at the excuses and stories you use for not following through. Most importantly, he will give you the tools to turn it around, if you want it bad enough. Turn your LIFE from one that may be quickly filling up with regret to one that brings back passion and joy.