Erika Elm Launches TheDivorcedDiaries.com… 2013 Guilty Pleasure

“I wanted the site to be as real as possible.” –Erika Elm



Erika Elm, recently divorced at age 45 with no kids, no dogs, and a mild obsession with Mad Men, just launched The Divorced Diaries to help women who are recently divorced, widowed, or just plain single.



“The Divorced Diaries is a personal blog about embracing life,” says Erika. “I found myself both lost and liberated after my recent divorce. And the more I spoke and connected with other women, the better I felt. I created The Divorced Diaries as a platform for sharing my story… It’s a real release for me to get my feelings out in the open. And hopefully, it heals other women in the process.”



The topics on the blog range from liberation to sex. Nothing is off the table when it comes to this newly single, 45-year-old woman.



“I wanted the site to be as real as possible,” says Erika. “A lot of blogs shy away from more personal topics like sex and vibrators. Not me. This is a real site about a real woman. And sex is very much a part of my life.”



The Divorced Diaries is just in its beginning phases, but Erika Elm’s distinct voice, raw emotion, and risqué topics are sure to keep readers coming back for more, especially for those seeking insight on coping with divorce.



About The Divorced Diaries

The Divorced Diaries is about how Erika Elm is learning to navigate through life after her recent divorce. Divorce is not pretty. But half of those who get married have been through it. And in the end, divorce may be the best decision ever made. The Divorced Diaries is Erika's personal blog about embracing life, forging a new path, and learning to define herself and her world exactly how she wants.



http://thedivorceddiaries.com/