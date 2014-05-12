Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of ERIKS NV: Automotive - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

"ERIKS NV: Automotive - Company Profile and SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "ERIKS NV"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "ERIKS NV" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "ERIKS NV"

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

ERIKS NV (ERIKS) is a provider of mechanical engineering components and technical and logistics services. The company primarily focuses on flow technology, sealing technology and power transmission. Its products portfolio includes valves, instrumentation, industrial hoses, gaskets, O-rings, mechanical seals, dynamical seals, hydraulics, pneumatics, bearings and electro-mechanical power transmission. It also provides machined industrial plastics and tools, and maintenance products. Apart from these products, ERIKS provides logistics, e-services, technical services, and engineering, processing, and testing. Its products and services find application in machine and equipment construction, chemicals, petrochemicals and refineries, HVAC, transport and aviation, maritime, primary industry, energy, retailers and distributors and others. The company operates as subsidiary of SVH Holdings NV and has presence in 27 countries. ERIKS is headquartered in Alkmaar, the Netherlands.



Companies Mentioned



ERIKS NV



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