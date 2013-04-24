Erin Morgart Nominated for the G.O.D Awards'

Virginia Beach, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- We Care for Humanity's First Annual "Global Officials of Dignity Awards," nominates Erin Morgart for the Health and Fitness category.



The G.O.D Awards honors individuals with outstanding civic and charitable stewardship who have significantly improved the quality of life in their communities through their expertise, talents and skills in the fields of Business, Philanthropy, Music, Fashion and Entertainment.



Erin Morgart holds many titles, among which are Ms. United Nations 2013, health and fitness expert, and certified personal trainer with a lifelong passion for exercise and degrees from Harvard Medical School and the Citadel.



About Erin Morgart

Erin Morgart is a supermodel and actress, Member of MENSA, certified personal trainer with degrees from Harvard Medical School and the Citadel. She is also fluent in four languages, English, French, Italian and Latin and was voted in the Top Ten Fitness Trainers by FitTV. Morgart is currently working towards a PhD.



More information can be found at erinjmorgart.com



Media Contact

Name: Shannon Rose

Company: Eclectic Media Productions

Email: Info@mediaproductions.tv

Phone: 813-389-0801