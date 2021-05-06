Ernest Hemingway and the Florida Keys

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2021 -- Ernest Hemingway, well known American author, took a particular liking to the Florida Keys and decided to call it home. Hemingway first visited the Keys after a trip to Paris in April of 1928 to pick up a brand new Ford Roadster that his wife, Pauline Hemingway's uncle, had bought for them as a wedding gift.



The car ended up delayed, so the Hemingways took up residence in a nearby apartment. Hemingway continued to write stories there, and after calling the Keys home for a few weeks and making friends, the Hemingways decided to take permanent residence in Key West.



The Hemingway Home was built in 1851 in Spanish Colonial style. When the Hemingways moved in, it was in desperate need of repairs, and they eventually remodeled with their own unique touches. This renovation earned the house the title of a National Historic Landmark that people flock to from all over South Florida.



You can now visit the old Hemingway Home and Museum, and it is open for daily guided walk-in tours! The Museum is open every day of the year from 9 am to 5 pm and runs $16 a guest for general admission. Children's admission (6-12 years old) costs $6, and children five years old and younger are free. They also do group rates for 12 or more guests, so if your next family reunion is in the Florida Keys, be sure to call them for a group rate!



