Ernesto Thaureaux Otamendi Seeks Funding Support via Indiegogo to Build Suenos De Cristal

Puerto Viejo, Costa Rica -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- Venezuela was suddenly involved in a revolution full of violence against fundamental human rights. Erika Pineda de Thaureaux, Ernesto Thaureaux and their daughter Crystal were from their country after a horrible political attack inside the gates of their home. They decided, to travel to Costa Rica almost three and a half years ago. The Government and people of Costa Rica welcomed them with open arms and lot of love. Feeling protected like at home, they decided to request the Costa Rican government for granted refugee status, which was obtained over a period of seven months.



The family acquired a land in the middle of the Talamanca Mountain yet only 1.2 km from the beach of Puerto Viejo de Talamanca. Now they want to build two double bungalows where they will receive guests from around the world, providing expertise to provide health through contact with nature and peace of the place.. In addition, the project aims to make buildings without environmental impact and free of contamination. In the common area of the Guest House, they will make a small restaurant where people can enjoy not only breakfast, also lunch and dinner and request of the guests, they can cook Vegetarian meals or Gluten Free and Lactose Free, Also in this area want to build two rooms to accommodate "refugees", which, receive support, room and board in exchange for volunteer work rotating in place.



Raised funds will be used to build

2 Caribbean Bungalows bedrooms double: one with queen size bed , bathroom , full kitchen and an integral corridor with Hammock. Beautiful mountain view ... the other one with double twin size bed, bathroom, full kitchen and corridor with Hammock .



Guest House: Ground floor, under the concept of Hostel, with two bedrooms for 4 people, kitchen area , corridor with Great Dining , TV and two bathrooms. Upstairs the main accommodation: 2 bedrooms with bathroom and hallway overlooking the mountains



This campaign will receive all funds raised even if it does not reach its goal. Funding duration: December 01, 2013 - January 30, 2014 (11:59pm PT).



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/IM0t4r