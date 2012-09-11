Eroomrental.com Is Expanding Their Operations to Hawaii Islands

Oahu, HI -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2012 -- After the success of their exclusive service of accommodations for students & professionals and people just like you, Eroomrental is all set to expand their presence in Hawaii Islands. They are creating a sensation in travel industry by offering affordable vacation rentals alternatives to luxury hotels. Hawaii is a great place to go for a vacation and the flora and fauna will rejuvenate the mind and increases the sense of wellbeing.



In Hawaii islands, the services are spread all throughout the region that includes Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Maui, Molokai, Lanai, Kahoolawe and the Big Island of Hawaii. Now travellers and visitors can easily book villas, apartments or private rooms on daily, weekly or monthly rentals from the comfort of their room and visit popular Hawaiian destinations like Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Waikiki, Pearl Harbour, active volcanoes and many other places, thanks to Eroomrental.



Their cheapest vacation rental have become one of the most affordable and economical alternatives to luxury and premium hotels. It is a unique experience of being able to stay in a place like a private residence or condo and gives you the real experience of the Hawaii Islands and stay in a real natural setting not a commercialized hotel. The beautiful, comfortable and clean homes are the perfect fit for the family, for a short or long stay on the Big Island. Enjoying mango smoothies on the porch listening to the palms sway to the gentle trade winds. Enjoy Hawaii like a local in your home away from home. The main goal of the Eroomrental is to provide satisfaction, pleasure, and due to these extraordinary hospitality features, they have become topmost option for tourists and even they offer reasonable prices compared to the over-priced luxury hotels.



It also offers easiest and profitable ways for homeowners to create an additional household income by renting additional rooms for the students & professionals and people just like you such as private rooms by the night, villa for rent, apartment rental, etc. All vacation rentals owner need to do is to register the property online for free of cost at Eroomrental, and become a qualified host.



They ensure a safe, secure, and comfortable payment system. They will collect accommodation payments from the guests electronically and will transfer all payments to the host’s registered account automatically via pre-determined payment channels.



Nevertheless, Eroomrental has become one of the easiest option and hotel alternative over any luxury hotel. They even facilitate the hosts to have communication with potential guests online before booking their vacation rentals.



Eroomrental.com provides a safe and secure community for both host and guest to book their presence there. Expanding presence to provide exclusive accommodations and personalized hospitality for tourists and travellers at an affordable cost. The company offers cheap vacation rentals and excellent hotel alternative options and now, they are starting their operations in Hawaii Islands. They also have 24/7 customer support.



