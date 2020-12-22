EROSWholesale.com Announces a Wide Variety of Wholesale Winter Products Are Available

Huntingdon Valley, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2020 -- EROSWholesale.com, a wholesale distributor of winter hats and gloves, has a large inventory of winter products available for purchase for businesses looking to spread holiday cheer. Whether it's putting together a donation of winter supplies or selecting a gift to give each employee at the company holiday party, EROSWholesale.com can provide quality supplies to meet business owners' needs everywhere.



It's a tradition at most companies to hold some event during the holiday season. In some cases, this can be a toy or coat drive. Such events allow a company's employees to put together a donation of coats, hats, gloves, and other winter necessities to help the homeless or other vulnerable populations make it through some of the most challenging months of the year. While COVID-19 might have added some restrictions to such activities this year, it's still possible to donate new hats, gloves, and other winter gear to nonprofits that can help get them to those who need it most.



In addition to charitable giving, many companies also throw holiday parties where employees can celebrate the holiday season after a year of ups and downs. One way to show appreciation for an individual's employees is to provide a small gift that employees can use. Winter gear is an excellent option for this in part because it is an eminently practical gift that can be bought in bulk, so it does not require a lot of logistical planning to achieve.



As a wholesale distributor that's operated for over 60 years, EROSWholesale.com has provided quality supplies to businesses to help them achieve their goals, including those around giving and employee appreciation. To peruse the selection of wholesale winter hats and gloves available, visit http://www.eroswholesale.com/.



About EROSWholesale.com

As a family owned and operated company for over 60 years, EROSWholesale.com (also known as Eros Hosiery Company) has grown from a regional distributor to an international importer and wholesaler for over 25,000 products. They cover countless product lines and are an amazing one-stop-shop that believes in the quality that small businesses can provide. Priding themselves on diversity of product lines and adaptability to current markets, EROSWholesale.com strives to stay at the forefront of the wholesale industry.



Contact EROSWholesale.com online or by phone at 1-888-EROS-PRO.