EROSWholesale.com Boasts a Wide Variety of Wholesale Winter Gloves, Hats, and Much More for Non-Profit Organizations

Huntingdon Valley, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2020 -- Just because fall has begun does not mean it's too early to think about preparing for the winter months. Come December, there will be plenty of clothing drives and giveaways for the homeless to help them keep warm. It's vital that any business looking to purchase wholesale winter gloves and other gear to give away this holiday season start planning now.



Part of the holidays always involves collecting food, clothes, and other goods to share with the less fortunate. One way to do this is to hold a drive to collect gently used items, but this may not always meet the population's needs and often require coordinating with an outside organization. For companies that would like to positively impact the lives of the homeless community, purchasing wholesale gloves, hats, and other winter goods can be one way to meet the need directly.



In addition to the issue of logistics when collecting used goods, the current problems associated with COVID-19 might make it harder to collect even gently used items for distribution. Due to how the virus spreads, ensuring that every article of clothing can be safely given out again or handled can be a time-consuming and challenging process.



EROSWholesale.com has been a leading online wholesaler for over 60 years and has a wide selection of items that can suit any business's needs looking to improve their community by offering winter gear to the homeless.



As a family owned and operated company for over 60 years, EROSWholesale.com (also known as Eros Hosiery Company) has grown from a regional distributor to an international importer and wholesaler for over 15,000 products. They cover countless product lines and are an amazing one-stop-shop that believes in the quality that small businesses can provide. Priding themselves on diversity of product lines and adaptability to current markets, EROSWholesale.com strives to stay at the forefront of the wholesale industry.



